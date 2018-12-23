Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 3.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 57,280 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.32M, up from 55,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 4.39M shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 120% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $741,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 21.38M shares traded or 52.93% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 19/03/2018 – GM’s March 2025 Fixed Rate Note Expected With EUR500M Deal Size; 17/04/2018 – AUCKLAND AIRPORT APPOINTS ANNA CASSELS-BROWN AS GM OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – GM says S.Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20; 23/05/2018 – TRUMP CONSIDERING 232 TRADE INVESTIGATION OF AUTO IMPORTS ON NATIONAL SECURITY GROUNDS -SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL; 06/03/2018 – The auto plant that GM wants to close in South Korea requires nearly 60 hours to make a vehicle. Toyota Motor can make one in 24 hours and Ford needs only 21 hours; 11/05/2018 – GM – GM KOREA’S VIABILITY PLAN INCLUDES $2.8 BLN INVESTMENT IN TWO NEW GLOBAL VEHICLE PROGRAMS; 25/04/2018 – GM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 31/05/2018 – Fitch Rates General Motors Financial’s Commercial Paper Program ‘F2’; 15/03/2018 – GM Move Follows More Than a Year of Building Test Vehicles for Self-Driving Technology

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $458.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,635 shares to 54,754 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,649 shares, and cut its stake in Jack Henry And Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $66.50 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $3.30M was made by Bartlett Thomas A on Thursday, December 6. The insider Puech Olivier sold $1.77 million. TAICLET JAMES D JR had sold 43,843 shares worth $6.25 million. Shares for $25.59 million were sold by Marshall Steven C.. Meyer Robert Joseph JR had sold 44,959 shares worth $7.03 million on Tuesday, November 6. The insider DiSanto Edmund sold 11,000 shares worth $1.73 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 51,862 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Management, a Vermont-based fund reported 104 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 16,202 were reported by Ameritas Investment Incorporated. Cadian Cap Management LP accumulated 380,000 shares. Enterprise Finance holds 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 572 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 66,049 shares. Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Augustine Asset Mgmt reported 0.56% stake. 43,564 are owned by Wendell David Associate. Moreover, Adage Prtn Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.12% or 340,449 shares. Conning invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gator Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,375 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $242.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 9,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq Inc by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 85 investors sold GM shares while 289 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.73% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Linden Advisors LP holds 100,000 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Rampart Management Limited Company reported 33,192 shares. James Inv owns 291,001 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Iat Reinsurance has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The accumulated 0.04% or 1.12M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Van Eck Assoc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 100,195 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 13,910 shares. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.17% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Steinberg Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.28% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 7,316 are owned by Montag A Assocs. Levin Strategies Lp holds 3.86% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 6.67M shares. Anchor Bolt Ltd Partnership holds 0.93% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 554,062 shares.

