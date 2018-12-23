Thomas Story & Son Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 6.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc sold 4,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.49 million, down from 69,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l (HON) by 13.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 4,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,883 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.80 million, up from 35,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 6.90M shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 6 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Wednesday, December 13. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $163.0 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, October 6 the stock rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 1. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, August 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 21 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, July 23. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $176 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Excellent Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT HON OZK DY IGCC ALGN FIT RYAAY TX APHA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell shifts global HQ to Charlotte – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HONEYWELL DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Honeywell International Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action â€“ HON – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania accumulated 20,262 shares. Notis invested in 0.81% or 9,199 shares. Texas-based Amarillo National Bank & Trust has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,041 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First City Capital Management Incorporated has 9,350 shares. Moreover, Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.54% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,528 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.42% stake. Cwm invested in 0.01% or 3,402 shares. Moreover, Hourglass Llc has 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,850 shares. Fort Point Prns Lc has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Corp has invested 0.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Haverford Trust holds 371,877 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 1,652 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tanaka Cap Mgmt has invested 2.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold $1.94 million worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, November 21. The insider Mikkilineni Krishna sold $4.06M. DAVIS D SCOTT also sold $590,923 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares.

Thomas Story & Son Llc, which manages about $226.08M and $189.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 138,635 shares to 154,231 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Nike, JD.com, and Air Transport Services Group Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: Nike (NYSE:NKE) Has Upside Potential Heading Into 2019 – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Nike Is Fridayâ€™s Big Earnings Winner – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. On Friday, June 29 SPRUNK ERIC D sold $11.86M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 150,000 shares. Another trade for 5,741 shares valued at $448,774 was sold by Hill Elliott. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $1.45 million was sold by Matheson Monique S.. Shares for $3.06M were sold by Krane Hilary K. The insider RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold $1.36 million.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 23 by JP Morgan. Wedbush maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Thursday, June 14. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $82 target. As per Wednesday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 25 by Jefferies. Canaccord Genuity maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, September 23 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 23 by Oppenheimer. On Friday, March 23 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 23. Robert W. Baird maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, September 28 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Point Tru And Financial Service N A owns 7,700 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim invested 0.51% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 712,478 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 130,064 shares. First Personal Fincl has 632 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Bank & has invested 0.96% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.96% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5.11M shares. 848,609 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Management Limited Com. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.4% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.06M shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 247 shares. 18,064 were accumulated by First Foundation Advsrs. 86,545 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 303,237 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).