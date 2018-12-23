Baxter Bros Inc increased Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) stake by 78.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baxter Bros Inc acquired 3,895 shares as Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 8.28%. The Baxter Bros Inc holds 8,870 shares with $1.25 million value, up from 4,975 last quarter. Illinois Tool Works Inc now has $41.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.60M shares traded or 92.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Among 9 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Seaport Global downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Thursday, October 25. Seaport Global has “Neutral” rating and $132 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Tuesday, July 24 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 25. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 17 by Deutsche Bank.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $22.31 million activity. SANTI ERNEST SCOTT also sold $14.50 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares. On Tuesday, December 11 Larsen Michael M sold $7.81 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 58,736 shares.

