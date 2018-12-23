Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 426.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 27,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,785 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $842,000, up from 6,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 4.96 million shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 0.85% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 73.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 920 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $106,000, down from 1,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 33 sales for $193.38 million activity. The insider BARTON RICHARD N sold $238,536. $7.36 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M. The insider HASTINGS REED sold 79,800 shares worth $33.13M. $40.10 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A on Monday, July 23. HYMAN DAVID A had sold 38,976 shares worth $14.47M on Thursday, July 19. Bennett Kelly sold $4.20M worth of stock.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 256.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,651 shares. Scopus Asset Management LP stated it has 170,000 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Cls holds 0% or 16 shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,166 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset owns 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,060 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 268 shares. Equitec Proprietary Markets Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). America First Investment Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 128 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 755 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,942 shares. Hillman reported 67,071 shares stake. Bragg Advsr Inc holds 0.03% or 542 shares. 779 are held by Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Co.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70M and $566.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,606 shares to 4,170 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN).

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, October 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital given on Thursday, October 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 1. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17500 target in Wednesday, July 12 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, January 20 report. On Monday, January 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, January 4. On Tuesday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Friday, July 13.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix: Why It Won’t Rally – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New on Netflix in December 2018: 20 New Netflix Movies Coming Soon – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Walt Disney vs. Netflix – Motley Fool” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IUSG, NFLX, BKNG, TMO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix’s Bollywood Romance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Another recent and important NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news was published by Gurufocus.com which published an article titled: “NiSource Appoints Randy Hulen Treasurer; Shawn Anderson to Enhanced Risk, Strategy Role – GuruFocus.com” on December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 324.82 million shares or 1.16% more from 321.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Inc invested 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Icon Advisers holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 29,300 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited holds 0% or 15,606 shares in its portfolio. Comerica State Bank stated it has 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Heritage Wealth, Virginia-based fund reported 50 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.18M shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 408,906 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 11,657 shares. America First Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Miller Howard Invests Ny has invested 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 247,004 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 24,913 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0.01% or 378,766 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.2% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Among 16 analysts covering Nisource Inc. (NYSE:NI), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nisource Inc. had 54 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) rating on Thursday, May 17. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $2600 target. The stock of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan downgraded NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) on Tuesday, March 29 to “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) on Monday, May 7 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Wednesday, December 14 to “Buy”. Citigroup downgraded NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) on Tuesday, March 27 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 14 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 17 report.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $9.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 98,515 shares to 486,296 shares, valued at $25.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 292,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,282 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).