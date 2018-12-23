Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 13,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 692,226 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65.47M, up from 678,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 196.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 61.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 248,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,224 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79M, down from 407,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update; 20/04/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes 1st-qtr profit tops view on oilfield services growth; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO DECLINES TO SAY DIVIDEND IS SAFE IN 2019; SAYS IT DEPENDS ON CASH FLOW, OPERATING PROFIT AND PORTFOLIO MOVES; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-General Electric plans to double sourcing from India – Financial Express; 14/03/2018 – GE NAMES DUNCAN BERRY AS CEO OF LM WIND POWER; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Traffic and Media Moguls; 25/05/2018 – Liz Claman: GE has `multiple bidders’ for its lighting company: sources; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 17 report. On Monday, June 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform”. Bank of America maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Thursday, October 4 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, September 28 to “” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 5 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, January 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, November 28. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, May 25. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 22.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) by 379,256 shares to 17,808 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FHLC) by 12,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,231 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stearns Fincl Serv Gp accumulated 0.32% or 15,084 shares. Conning invested in 1.41% or 503,892 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 0.37% or 65,973 shares. Tctc Hldgs Lc has 0.72% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gam Ag reported 77,974 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 19,480 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Sa accumulated 0.07% or 5,321 shares. 20,923 were accumulated by Jones Financial Cos Lllp. Bainco Intll reported 1.53% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id stated it has 23,040 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Nuwave Management Ltd Company holds 8,241 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 963,620 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Huber Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fayerweather Charles reported 6,179 shares. Art Advisors Ltd accumulated 133,600 shares or 0.58% of the stock.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) Submits NDA to US FDA and MAA to EMA for Upadacitinib for Treatment of Adults with Moderate to Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie revamps senior management – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie terminates enrollment in late-stage study of Rova-T in lung cancer on safety signal; shares down 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie boosts stock buybacks by $5B – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer secures Humira license from AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. $4.88 million worth of stock was sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL on Friday, August 17. GONZALEZ RICHARD A also sold $1.50 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81M worth of stock. $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $3.82M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by Gosebruch Henry O. $5.40M worth of stock was sold by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, December 12.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. Another trade for 225,000 shares valued at $2.19 million was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 10,000 shares worth $94,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt Co stated it has 1.09 million shares. State Street accumulated 0.29% or 337.39M shares. Colony Group Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 2,015 shares. Iberiabank owns 20,780 shares. Spc Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 35,240 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.94 million shares. Carret Asset Limited Co invested in 281,333 shares. D E Shaw Company holds 32.10M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Notis holds 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 44,814 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.9% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.09M shares. Rfg Advisory Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,298 shares. Sky Inv Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 22,578 shares. Modera Wealth Lc has 58,283 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited holds 0.04% or 26,687 shares in its portfolio.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 7 with “Buy”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 31. On Monday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 5 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Friday, December 16. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 2. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 26 report. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 29 by Standpoint Research. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, September 11 with “Sell”.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “General Electric May Be Forced to Bet on Renewable Energy – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “GE Healthcare to complete closure of Laurel facility – Baltimore Business Journal” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS stays bullish on GE, sees ‘plenty of levers’ to reduce leverage – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric And Bankruptcy Talk – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: Was That A Run On The Bank? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.