Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Cut Its Ambev Sa (ABEV) Stake; Whirlpool (WHR) Sentiment Is 0.87

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased Ambev Sa (ABEV) stake by 61.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 202,154 shares as Ambev Sa (ABEV)’s stock declined 9.87%. The Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 124,306 shares with $568,000 value, down from 326,460 last quarter. Ambev Sa now has $61.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 21.91 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 35.27% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 201 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 230 trimmed and sold stock positions in Whirlpool Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 55.77 million shares, down from 57.10 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Whirlpool Corp in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 173 Increased: 144 New Position: 57.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.08 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 13.71 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Ambev (NYSE:ABEV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ambev had 2 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 25 by Bank of America.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased Vanguard Total Bond Market Ind (BND) stake by 12,308 shares to 53,558 valued at $4.22 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) stake by 42,207 shares and now owns 188,084 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) was raised too.

Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 10.18% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation for 187,264 shares. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp owns 277,722 shares or 6.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gratia Capital Llc has 5.31% invested in the company for 71,000 shares. The New York-based Greenhaven Associates Inc has invested 5.29% in the stock. Spitfire Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 65,498 shares.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $4.30 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.1 per share. WHR’s profit will be $274.36 million for 6.10 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.55 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.49% negative EPS growth.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.70 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,817 activity.

