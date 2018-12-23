Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 104.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 28,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,588 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.46M, up from 27,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25 million shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Marcus Corporation (MCS) by 18.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 23,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.37% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 103,439 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.35M, down from 126,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Marcus Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 822,035 shares traded or 400.82% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 47.99% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – Marcus Corp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Award-Winning Properties; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q REV. $168.2M, EST. $158.3M; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. Another trade for 13,311 shares valued at $1.03 million was sold by Boratto Eva C. 14,229 shares valued at $1.17M were sold by Brennan Troyen A on Wednesday, November 14. $1.72M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Bisaccia Lisa on Monday, October 1. Denton David M sold $2.02 million worth of stock or 25,159 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, May 2. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Needham. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, December 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, April 17. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wolfe Research on Wednesday, August 16. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, January 5. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, January 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 22 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17,167 were reported by Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 43,901 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 1.85% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.01% or 320 shares. Rampart Inv Lc owns 19,338 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 91,418 were accumulated by Endurant L P. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 2.48M shares. 11,962 are owned by Bankshares Of Hawaii. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 427,686 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested in 1.95M shares or 0.63% of the stock. Hartford Mngmt reported 113,715 shares stake. Montecito Bank And Trust stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 100,000 were reported by Canal Ins Communications. Piedmont Investment Incorporated owns 152,969 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 122,273 shares to 353,836 shares, valued at $39.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 19,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,329 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hiccup in CVS-Aetna deal approval? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regulatory progress for CVS-Aetna merger – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Judge accepts CVS offer on Aetna while reviewing consent decree – StreetInsider.com” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Love CVS Health Shares Following Aetna Deal (NYSE:CVS)(NYSE:AET) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marcus Corp had 18 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 24 by B. Riley & Co. B. Riley & Co maintained The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, April 25. FBR Capital downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, February 22. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of MCS in report on Wednesday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. Barrington Research maintained The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) rating on Friday, July 28. Barrington Research has “Outperform” rating and $37 target. The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, July 28. The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by B. Riley & Co.

More recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Marcus Corporation (MCS) CEO Gregory Marcus on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) celebrated 25 years of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by ringing today’s Opening Bell®; Photo Available on Business Wire’s Website and the Associated Press Photo Network – Business Wire” on December 14, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 24, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 9 investors sold MCS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 4.26% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 8,700 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,400 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 15,104 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 72,663 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Piermont reported 42,940 shares stake. Parkside Fincl Bank And holds 0% or 32 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Schwab Charles Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) or 106,688 shares. Dana Investment Advisors invested in 0.12% or 70,927 shares. Sg Americas Lc owns 36,140 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 34,300 shares. Bessemer Group reported 22,500 shares. Martingale Asset L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 78,841 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $5.35 million activity. Shares for $132,840 were sold by OLSON BRUCE J on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $400,379 was made by MILSTEIN PHILIP L on Tuesday, August 14. $248,246 worth of stock was sold by KISSINGER THOMAS F on Wednesday, September 5. Marcus Gregory S sold $3.66M worth of stock or 89,093 shares.

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 32.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.46 per share. MCS’s profit will be $8.78 million for 30.40 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.64% negative EPS growth.