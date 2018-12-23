CIPHERLOC CORP (OTCMKTS:CLOK) had an increase of 19.46% in short interest. CLOK’s SI was 66,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 19.46% from 55,500 shares previously. With 12,700 avg volume, 5 days are for CIPHERLOC CORP (OTCMKTS:CLOK)’s short sellers to cover CLOK’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 2,840 shares traded. Cipherloc Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLOK) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 45.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 167,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 22.49%. The Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 200,300 shares with $9.06 million value, down from 367,300 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $33.99B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63M shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion

Cipherloc Corporation provides data security solutions. The company has market cap of $46.15 million. It offers CipherLoc, a polymorphic key progression algorithm encryption cipher engine for use in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. The insider SWITZ ROBERT E sold 100,000 shares worth $5.40 million. $2.20 million worth of stock was sold by Thorsen Steven L. JR on Friday, July 20.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased Dxc Technology Co stake by 15,000 shares to 89,012 valued at $8.32M in 2018Q3. It also upped Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) stake by 87,250 shares and now owns 161,488 shares. Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Micron Technology had 16 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Friday, September 14. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Susquehanna. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, September 12. Barclays Capital maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, September 21. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.09% or 29,719 shares. Icon Advisers holds 75,800 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0.09% or 31,145 shares. C M Bidwell Associate holds 0.11% or 2,680 shares. 527,783 were accumulated by Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.03% or 8,800 shares. Westfield Capital Management LP reported 1.21 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 528,337 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.34% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Lc has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Veritable LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Smithfield Company owns 290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested in 49,661 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Conning stated it has 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

