Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 57.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 439,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.42M, up from 768,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 10.15M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Recorded $2.3B Non-Cash Impairment Chg in 1Q for Huron and Permian Plays; 23/04/2018 – DJ EQT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQT); 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Real Estate acquires mixed-use property in central Stockholm; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 15/05/2018 – Steadfast Adds First Data, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EACH HOLDER OF COMMON UNIT OF RMP WILL RECEIVE 0.3319 UNITS OF EQM, REPRESENTING EQUITY VALUE OF $2.1 BLN; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Schlotterbeck Resigns for Personal Reasons, Steps Down From Board

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 6,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 278,490 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.17M, up from 271,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77 million shares traded or 77.44% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $451.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 24,116 shares to 167,990 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Platform Specialty Prods Cor (NYSE:PAH) by 464,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 51 investors sold EQT shares while 125 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 231.44 million shares or 0.13% more from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.37 million are held by Invesco. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Moreover, Paloma Prtn Company has 0.25% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 312,128 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 9,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,382 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Yale holds 37,000 shares. Westwood Holdings reported 14,730 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 45,921 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc invested in 8,570 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 217,694 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sei holds 321,256 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advisory Service Network Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated reported 91 shares. Fulton Bank Na owns 5,824 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.85 million activity. Shares for $26,266 were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, July 2. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider McNally Robert Joseph bought $539,728. 6,000 shares were bought by Centofanti Erin R., worth $198,420. 10,000 shares valued at $346,600 were bought by ROHR JAMES E on Thursday, November 1. Another trade for 480 shares valued at $21,230 was bought by Szydlowski Norman J. Jenkins Donald M. bought $116,200 worth of stock.

Among 24 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. EQT Corporation had 102 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 19 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, September 28. JP Morgan initiated it with “Overweight” rating and $69 target in Wednesday, December 9 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, August 31. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, November 9. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by Jefferies. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, September 12. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, January 12. On Monday, October 24 the stock rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $313,856 activity. The insider SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought $245,993. 6,500 shares were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas, worth $295,945. The insider Shenoy Navin sold 1,265 shares worth $66,324.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Valmark Advisers Incorporated accumulated 5,427 shares. Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP accumulated 33,010 shares. 6.81M were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Co. Cap Research Invsts reported 1.48% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 1.75 million shares. Argyle Capital Inc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 125,740 shares. Moreover, Rnc Capital Ltd Com has 2.78% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 890,598 shares. Willis Invest Counsel accumulated 710,176 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Lp holds 122,396 shares. Guardian holds 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 304,806 shares. D L Carlson Invest Grp, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 51,464 shares. Rampart Llc has 1.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 76,436 shares. E&G Advsr LP has 0.24% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 14,718 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $538.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,469 shares to 108,063 shares, valued at $24.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,690 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).