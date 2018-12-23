Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 5.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 15,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,608 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.24 million, down from 260,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 7.09 million shares traded or 87.17% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2230.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 257,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 269,557 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27M, up from 11,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.10 million activity. LAVU RATNAKAR sold $1.00M worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Tuesday, September 4. Another trade for 21,584 shares valued at $1.76M was made by SCHEPP RICHARD D on Tuesday, September 4. STREETER STEPHANIE A sold $389,244 worth of stock or 4,776 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold KSS shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 167.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 169.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 58,599 are owned by Foster & Motley. Spark Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Peddock Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 108,933 shares. L & S Advsr has 0.12% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 12,844 shares. 7,600 were accumulated by Summit Secs Group Ltd Com. 6.44M are owned by Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co. Beacon has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 124,671 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr Inc accumulated 11,281 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs holds 1.02% or 143,125 shares. 8,033 are held by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability. Diligent Investors Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Moreover, Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0.03% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,047 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $2.15 earnings per share, up 14.97% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.87 per share. KSS’s profit will be $355.04 million for 6.91 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.39% EPS growth.

Among 32 analysts covering Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), 14 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s Corporation had 126 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Friday, August 14. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of KSS in report on Wednesday, September 20 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Friday, August 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $45 target. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, March 2 by Morgan Stanley. Gordon Haskett initiated it with “Reduce” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, May 9 report. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by Telsey Advisory. On Tuesday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sell”. The rating was upgraded by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Thursday, November 9 to “Buy”. As per Friday, May 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, April 9.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $13.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 6,615 shares to 20,060 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL) by 6,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Investment Corp has 0.61% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 518,486 shares. First Allied Advisory has 0.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,264 shares. Korea Investment stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wheatland Advisors reported 20,945 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 241,770 shares. Wills Group Incorporated has invested 3.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 1.75 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Thompson Davis has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Magellan Asset Limited stated it has 451 shares. Curbstone, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 28,562 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 0.63% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 47,064 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter owns 66,862 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corp holds 5,321 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 1.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.28% or 45,080 shares in its portfolio.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, October 4 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Friday, July 8 report. As per Friday, December 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 28 with “Buy”. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 19. Jefferies maintained the shares of PEP in report on Monday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Wednesday, April 12 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 14 by JP Morgan.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $592.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 41,812 shares to 65,142 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Pfd Sec And Income (FPE) by 997,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,223 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).