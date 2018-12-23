Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) formed double bottom with $29.41 target or 6.00% below today’s $31.29 share price. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) has $2.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 2.05M shares traded or 41.44% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 47.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07

Gmt Capital Corp increased Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) stake by 42.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp acquired 155,440 shares as Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 518,340 shares with $29.77 million value, up from 362,900 last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L now has $8.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 4.77M shares traded or 78.36% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 12.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Gmt Capital Corp decreased Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) stake by 251,290 shares to 232,710 valued at $12.68M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 94,740 shares and now owns 845,060 shares. Summit Matls Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Norwegian Cruise Line had 6 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, November 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Tigress Financial. JP Morgan maintained Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) rating on Friday, August 10. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $61 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, August 10 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, November 1.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $796.48 million activity. Apollo Management Holdings GP – LLC also sold $794.30 million worth of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) on Monday, December 3. Del Rio Frank J had sold 22,743 shares worth $1.07 million on Monday, July 2. Shares for $313,430 were sold by Stuart Andrew.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is Now Oversold (NCLH) – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Down 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Norwegian (NCLH) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stock Loses 6% on Monday: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line tips guidance hike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NCLH shares while 137 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 204.29 million shares or 0.32% more from 203.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 108,671 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). First Tru Advisors Lp has 0.04% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Bessemer Group Inc has 5,363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) or 251 shares. Primecap Ca holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 5.33 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 655,292 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Dupont Cap Management Corp accumulated 2,229 shares or 0% of the stock. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.73% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). New York-based Cooper Creek Ptnrs Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.19% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 42 investors sold Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 71.09 million shares or 0.30% less from 71.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability invested in 70,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mngmt holds 2,370 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 8,014 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Co reported 11,850 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The accumulated 44,034 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 707,164 shares. 91,030 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. 5,665 are held by Ameritas Investment Prns Inc. North Carolina-based Captrust Finance Advisors has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 0% or 162,828 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 135,860 shares in its portfolio. 1.12 million are owned by Northern Trust Corp. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 43,082 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Balyasny Asset holds 0% or 7,848 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc reported 10,108 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply had 20 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, November 21. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, October 2 report. On Tuesday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Longbow on Wednesday, November 28 to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 8. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Friday, August 10. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Underperform”. Wells Fargo upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) rating on Wednesday, November 21. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $3200 target. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 20.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BECN’s profit will be $38.86 million for 13.72 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.73% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $1.70 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought 10,675 shares worth $337,429. The insider BERQUIST CARL T bought $165,250. $222,865 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by KNISELY PHILIP. $101,635 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by ISABELLA PAUL. Another trade for 4,750 shares valued at $149,147 was made by Harrison Christopher Anthony on Wednesday, November 21. 16,900 shares valued at $497,828 were bought by NOVICH NEIL S on Wednesday, November 21. MCLAUGHLIN ROBERT M also bought $229,110 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares.