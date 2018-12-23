Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 4.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 7,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 188,007 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.08 million, up from 180,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 17.48M shares traded or 121.13% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 18,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 946,693 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94.88M, up from 928,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 728,547 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 21.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FENY) by 562,387 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $25.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 11,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,655 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 46 investors sold MDLZ shares while 396 reduced holdings. only 98 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4.83 million were accumulated by Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Co. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.97% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 1.37% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Charter holds 6,755 shares. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Lc Ca invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 11.86M shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Michigan-based Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.73% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Calamos Advsr Llc has invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 14,864 are held by Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Company. Moors & Cabot Inc invested in 0.31% or 58,299 shares. 100 were reported by Ironwood Financial Ltd Co. Kames Capital Plc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 58,808 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Com has 0.21% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 17,842 shares. Independent, New York-based fund reported 5,500 shares.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.54 million activity. Shares for $1.21 million were sold by Myers Daniel P..

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied FXG Analyst Target Price: $52 – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mondelez: Higher-Quality Play In Packaged Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLP, MDLZ, COST, MO – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Mondelez International, Cypress Semiconductor, Principal Financial Group, HubSpot, SS&C Technologies, and Quaker Chemical â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International Expands its Global Technical Center in Wroclaw, Poland – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Mondelez International Inc had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, July 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 3 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, September 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $48.0 target. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 13. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Popped 15% Today – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AXP vs. EEFT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Euronet’s (EEFT) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Finance Stocks That Crushed Buffett’s Berkshire in 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet acquires Easycash and expands presence in Ireland – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Euronet Worldwide had 28 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 23 by Monness Crespi & Hardt. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, February 7. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 16 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 1 by William Blair. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) on Friday, July 31 to “Neutral” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) rating on Friday, October 20. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $112.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Thursday, October 19. The company was initiated on Wednesday, July 19 by DA Davidson. The stock of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by DA Davidson. The rating was initiated by SunTrust on Wednesday, October 12 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.44, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold EEFT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.55 million shares or 0.84% more from 47.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Guardian Trust owns 572,200 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,505 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Geode Cap Ltd Liability has 521,104 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Profit Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 15,208 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 125,338 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 4,789 shares. Etrade Capital Management owns 7,486 shares. 49,059 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Frontier Cap Mgmt Communication Llc invested in 191,651 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Co Commercial Bank holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 311,661 shares. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 8,004 shares.