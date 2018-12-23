Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 2.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 3,073 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Beaumont Financial Partners Llc holds 138,557 shares with $20.80 million value, down from 141,630 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $273.90B valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45M shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Ugi Corp New (UGI) stake by 8.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc acquired 12,700 shares as Ugi Corp New (UGI)’s stock rose 9.65%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 171,040 shares with $9.53M value, up from 158,340 last quarter. Ugi Corp New now has $9.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 4.19 million shares traded or 338.82% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 18.37% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.37% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased Ishares Tr (IJT) stake by 5,440 shares to 177,354 valued at $35.78 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 42,421 shares and now owns 134,993 shares. Nushares Etf Tr was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Visa had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $165 target in Thursday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, September 14 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, October 1 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 24 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, June 26. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, August 13 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73B for 25.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Inc.: Goodbye Cash, Hello Visa – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: Money For Nothing – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ranking The Payment Technology And Services Providers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Visa, Copart and Paypal Holdings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. The insider HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold 2,252 shares worth $325,541. The insider Sheedy William M. sold $2.01M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thornburg Invest Mgmt Inc owns 540,627 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cadinha And Lc has invested 4.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 2.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 91,308 shares. Bainco Invsts reported 83,417 shares. Southeast Asset, Georgia-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 676 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C owns 1.51 million shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 4.56M shares. Consulate stated it has 1,707 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 2,945 were accumulated by Lumbard Kellner Ltd. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.9% or 1.36 million shares. 1,868 were reported by Fairview Capital Invest Mgmt Lc. The California-based Golub Gp Ltd Liability has invested 3.56% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cibc Asset reported 0.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.22 million activity. Shares for $545,017 were sold by Kelly Ann P on Thursday, November 15. $999,196 worth of stock was sold by Hartz Joseph L. on Monday, August 20. POL ANNE sold 3,000 shares worth $171,714. Walsh John L sold $4.98 million worth of stock. $525,600 worth of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) shares were sold by Bort M Shawn.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 15,784 shares to 389,331 valued at $33.10 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 96,140 shares and now owns 50,841 shares. Ishares Tr (IVW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UGI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 132.46 million shares or 0.34% less from 132.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md owns 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 92,239 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 15,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 10,891 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc has 301,364 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Coastline has invested 0.21% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Alps Advsr holds 0% or 11,463 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 354,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership has 13,788 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fort LP holds 0.02% or 1,772 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 481,750 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 127,323 shares stake. Utah Retirement System accumulated 0.03% or 32,066 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.06% stake. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 18,303 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering UGI (NYSE:UGI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UGI had 4 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, December 14. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 11. The stock of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 12. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Monday, July 30 report.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SJI Announces Sale of Retail Gas Assets to UGI – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UGI Energy Services Acquires South Jersey Energy’s Retail Natural Gas Business – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within NVIDIA, Triumph Group, Gladstone Land, Icahn Enterprises, UGI, and TopBuild â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UGI Corp (UGI) Acquires South Jersey Energy’s Retail Natural Gas Business – StreetInsider.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.