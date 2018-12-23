Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 24.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $171.79M, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com (USB) by 9.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 39,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 364,251 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.24M, down from 403,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 22.65M shares traded or 164.52% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clark Capital Management Gp holds 0.03% or 22,964 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1.34M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. First Natl, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,497 shares. The Georgia-based Cap Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Greylin Mangement holds 91,028 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Comerica Securities Inc reported 0.07% stake. Uss Investment Mngmt holds 558,900 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtn has 0.12% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 51,799 shares. 6,284 are held by First Personal Ser. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt stated it has 7,606 shares. Country Trust Fincl Bank reported 615,476 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.34% or 90,000 shares. Architects stated it has 46,141 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Cumberland Prtn Ltd invested in 0.04% or 8,400 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc. by 32,850 shares to 79,850 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc Cl A Sh (NYSE:APO) by 617,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Ltd Com (NASDAQ:BBRY).

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 5.50 Percent from 5.25 Percent Effective December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal”, Fool.com published: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “US Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $16.82 million activity. On Thursday, October 18 the insider DOLAN TERRANCE R sold $821,375. 14,229 shares were sold by von Gillern Jeffry H., worth $730,517 on Thursday, July 19. Elmore John R. had sold 19,418 shares worth $1.04 million on Tuesday, November 13. Shares for $585,001 were sold by OMALEY DAVID B on Wednesday, November 14.

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Rafferty given on Thursday, April 20. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, September 8. Atlantic Securities upgraded the shares of USB in report on Monday, March 14 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Overweight” on Friday, January 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 7. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, January 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, January 31 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 20.45% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.88 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 10.52 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $66.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 26 with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of SLB in report on Monday, May 23 to “Conviction Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, January 15 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, August 30. The company was maintained on Friday, April 7 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 22 with “Outperform”. Seaport Global maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, January 22. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $82.0 target. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, February 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $75.0 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 25 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 44,872 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct has 0.4% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.16% or 13,053 shares. Fincl Architects has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 6,722 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Oregon-based Northside Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Btim Corporation reported 167,214 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt Incorporated invested in 139,241 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 1.41 million shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 38,652 shares. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va has 5,275 shares. South State stated it has 113,681 shares. First Western Cap Mgmt has 4,565 shares.