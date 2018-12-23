Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) stake by 41.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc acquired 1,976 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD)’s stock declined 13.88%. The Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc holds 6,703 shares with $1.17M value, up from 4,727 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co Com now has $21.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.08. About 3.28M shares traded or 89.00% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter

Js Capital Management Llc decreased Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) stake by 32.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Js Capital Management Llc sold 93,006 shares as Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Js Capital Management Llc holds 190,000 shares with $10.37 million value, down from 283,006 last quarter. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd now has $8.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 1.71M shares traded or 45.06% up from the average. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has risen 64.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further Company’s Purpose-Driven Approach to Nutrition; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to Sell Quarter of His Stake in Herbalife in Re-Balancing; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.2 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold PXD shares while 183 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 143.93 million shares or 2.83% less from 148.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1.96 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 40,557 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Smithfield has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Metropolitan Life Insur owns 29,763 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Stephens Invest Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 19,430 shares stake. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 8,055 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 101 shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,489 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.02% or 20,067 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Winfield Assoc Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Among 14 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 21 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Monday, September 17 to “Positive”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, August 13. Seaport Global upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Monday, December 10. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $215 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 30. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Friday, October 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $234 target. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Seaport Global downgraded the shares of PXD in report on Wednesday, October 10 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. HLF’s profit will be $89.13M for 23.16 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.57% negative EPS growth.