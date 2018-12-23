Bel Fuse Inc (NASDAQ:BELFA) is expected to pay $0.06 on Feb 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:BELFA) shareholders before Jan 14, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Bel Fuse Inc’s current price of $14.12 translates into 0.42% yield. Bel Fuse Inc’s dividend has Jan 15, 2019 as record date. Nov 12, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 1,806 shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) has declined 22.45% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $7.40 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications.

