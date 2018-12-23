Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bemis Inc (BMS) by 91.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 107,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,639 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.87M, up from 116,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bemis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 1.70 million shares traded or 156.04% up from the average. Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) has risen 0.13% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BMS News: 29/05/2018 – Bemis Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC – MANAGEMENT CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 BETWEEN $150 AND $160 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co 1Q Net $47.6M; 16/03/2018 – Bemis Company Announces Agreement with Starboard; 16/03/2018 – Bemis Co Announces Agreement With Starboard; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC BMS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – BEMIS BOARD ADDS 4 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – BEMIS-BOARD APPOINTED GUILLERMO NOVO, MARRAN H. OGILVIE, GEORGE W. WURTZ lll, AND ROBERT H. YANKER AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC – QTRLY SHR $0.52

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 16.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 155,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 782,790 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.57M, down from 938,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 1.75M shares traded or 796.09% up from the average. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 1.17% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA 55.83M; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,201 shares to 171,452 shares, valued at $9.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 17,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

More notable recent GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2018, Declares Cash Distribution and Announces Methane Becki Anne Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Presentation – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teekay: PR Disaster Re-Opens Massive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GasLog Partners LP Announces Date for First-Quarter 2018 Results, Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Partners LP Announces Closing of its Public Offering of 4000000 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $22.21M for 9.90 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Citi 2018 Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb and Boston Medical Center Announce Research Collaboration to Investigate Markers of Immuno-Oncology Response and Resistance – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Bemis, Great Panther Silver, Servotronics, Tengasco, International Tower Hill Mines, and Houston American Energy â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to transfer $3.8B in U.S. pension liabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

