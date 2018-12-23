Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) by 14.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 5,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 44,163 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.16M, up from 38,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through

Benchmark Capital Advisors increased its stake in Newell Co (NWL) by 138.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benchmark Capital Advisors bought 61,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 106,110 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.15M, up from 44,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors who had been investing in Newell Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 15.92 million shares traded or 57.27% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – Starboard says four of its Newell Brands board nominees withdraw; 01/05/2018 – STARBOARD RELEASES PRESENTATION ON NEWELL; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Pursuing Proxy Fight at Newell Brands Despite Deal With Icahn; 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn and Newell Announced Agreement on Board Earlier Monday; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Newell, Sell Ford in Consumer Discretionary: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NOW EXPECTS BOTH FY 2018 NORMALIZED DILUTED SHR & OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE TOWARDS LOWER END OF FULL YEAR GUIDANCE RANGE; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Beats Profit Expectations, Revenue Was In Line — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold 768 shares worth $80,141. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73M worth of stock. 29,192 shares were sold by Parker Mary Jayne, worth $3.44M on Wednesday, October 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 47,736 were accumulated by Laurel Grove Capital Ltd Liability Company. Kanawha Cap Ltd holds 1.01% or 62,141 shares. Finemark Natl Bank owns 26,587 shares. Addison Capital reported 0.32% stake. Moreover, Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability stated it has 195,856 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barnett Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 679 shares. Moreover, Quantum Capital Mgmt has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fruth Investment Mgmt has 18,473 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dean Invest Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 44,443 shares. Qci Asset Ny owns 166,339 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Co holds 4,294 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 11 by Jefferies. As per Monday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by Topeka Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 11. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 31 by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, October 31 report. The rating was upgraded by Topeka Capital Markets on Friday, July 24 to “Buy”. On Wednesday, November 22 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. On Sunday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $609.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 39,511 shares to 338,502 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,726 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney Stock Is a Sound Investment in an Unsound Market – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Netflix Could Lose 20% of Its Top Content as Soon as 2020 – The Motley Fool” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Disney – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “The G20 Summit & Today’s Trending Stocks: AMZN, DIS, CRM – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newell Rubbermaid Inc. had 80 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 2 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $51.0 target in Thursday, September 7 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $32.0 target in Monday, November 6 report. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 26. J.P. Morgan downgraded Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Thursday, November 2. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $39.0 target. On Tuesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Friday, November 3 to “Market Perform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on Thursday, June 8 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Sunday, June 3. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $3500 target.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 11/02/2018: SBUX, NWL, KHC, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on November 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell Brands: Technical Analysis And Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell Brands Valuation Shows Potential In Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2018. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Newell’s (NWL) Transformation Plan Drive Stock Further? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands: It’s Peace For Our Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Cap Management Limited accumulated 152,055 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 62,593 shares. 232,600 were reported by Quantitative Invest Ltd Llc. Fincl Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 40,487 shares. Advisory Ntwk Llc holds 0% or 282 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0.01% or 78,529 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Carret Asset Mngmt reported 22,967 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 761,384 shares. Spitfire Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.74% or 165,058 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1,050 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 30,238 shares. 17,525 were reported by Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Freestone Hldgs Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 15,526 shares.