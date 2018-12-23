Benin Management Corp decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 36.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Benin Management Corp sold 6,500 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 0.92%. The Benin Management Corp holds 11,290 shares with $1.11 million value, down from 17,790 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $118.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92M shares traded or 97.51% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU

Among 5 analysts covering CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. CVR Refining had 7 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 15 with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CVRR in report on Friday, September 7 to “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, October 3 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 7 by Citigroup. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. See CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR) latest ratings:

31/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $20 New Target: $15 Downgrade

03/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $24 New Target: $20 Downgrade

07/09/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

07/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $21 New Target: $20 Maintain

15/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $25 New Target: $21 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Initiates Coverage On

27/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22 New Target: $24 Maintain

Among 13 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Medtronic had 14 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 22. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 22 with “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 22 report. Bank of America maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $105 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 24 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, December 19. The company was maintained on Monday, August 27 by Argus Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 8 by Argus Research.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 5.98% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.67B for 17.86 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 178,375 are owned by Edgar Lomax Co Va. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 1,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 382,300 shares. Colonial Advisors holds 31,674 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 0.16% or 896,769 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated holds 0.39% or 19,522 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.43% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Clarkston Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% or 116,574 shares. 104,934 were reported by Brinker Cap. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Advisors has invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 373,243 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Sio Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 35,196 shares stake. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability invested in 8,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 226,750 were reported by Stevens L P.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Upgrades Medtronic After String Of Outperformances (NYSE:MDT) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Mazor Robotics NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Surprising Medtronic Is Making Strides – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs programmer for Medtronic InterStim device – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FDA Approves Smart Programmer for the InterStim System – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.73, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold CVR Refining, LP shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 10.29 million shares or 50.45% less from 20.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated owns 11,396 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 16,502 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested 0% in CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR). Leuthold Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR). 124,278 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd. 9,451 were reported by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De. Icahn Carl C reported 5.75 million shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0% or 472,520 shares. Hudock Cap Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 657 shares. Stifel Financial owns 24,247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR). Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR).

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas. It has a 3.32 P/E ratio. The firm also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 340 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 150 owned crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.5 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.