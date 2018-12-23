Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 8.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 4,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.52 million, down from 52,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07 million shares traded or 50.52% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 2,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22 million, up from 33,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. CROOM MARSHALL A sold $1.80M worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Tuesday, September 18. 10,000 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $880,200 were bought by ROGERS BRIAN C.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $356.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,448 shares to 254,737 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, November 7. The rating was initiated by Topeka Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 24 with “Hold”. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, August 23. UBS has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 22 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of LOW in report on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Citigroup upgraded the shares of LOW in report on Friday, May 20 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Robert W. Baird. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barnett, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,689 shares. Psagot Inv House stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Oakworth invested in 0.11% or 4,843 shares. Numerixs Technologies holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 22,957 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dana Invest, Wisconsin-based fund reported 14,085 shares. 107 are held by Smart Portfolios Lc. Stack reported 1,825 shares. Raub Brock Cap L P, a California-based fund reported 179,204 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 163,964 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 361,537 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt invested in 0.55% or 9,892 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc has 23,125 shares. Comerica Secs reported 0.17% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 42,397 shares or 6.64% of the stock. The California-based Avalon Global Asset Management Lc has invested 3.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 2.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc holds 4% or 93,626 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Thomasville State Bank has invested 3.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Needham Management Limited Company owns 23,450 shares. Rockland Tru accumulated 0.51% or 18,653 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 208,546 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.03 million shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 102,633 shares stake. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 2.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 698,894 shares. Payden & Rygel reported 1,400 shares stake. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Life Ins reported 169,306 shares or 4.59% of all its holdings. Saybrook Cap Nc owns 58,435 shares.