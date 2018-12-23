Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 386.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 5,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,741 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $522,000, up from 1,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74.1. About 1.24 million shares traded or 16.54% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has risen 50.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 11,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.04 million, down from 94,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine

Among 13 analysts covering Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Autohome Inc had 27 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 29. JP Morgan initiated the shares of ATHM in report on Tuesday, February 23 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was initiated by Brean Capital on Monday, June 6 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 31 by JP Morgan. The rating was initiated by HSBC with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 22 by Credit Agricole. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 7 by UBS. As per Wednesday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 28 to “Underperform”.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 5,727 shares to 32,278 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 84,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,900 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Mondrian Invest Limited has 2.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.56 million shares. Loudon Investment Management Llc has 4.9% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 594,503 are owned by Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated. Brookstone Mngmt owns 21,485 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 16,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. New England & Mgmt owns 86,150 shares. Amp Cap Ltd invested in 2.29M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Goelzer Invest Management Inc owns 0.88% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 161,572 shares. The New York-based Olstein Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Harbour & Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bank & Trust holds 1.52M shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.3% stake.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Wednesday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 2 by OTR Global. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, June 14. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, October 13. On Monday, May 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. On Thursday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $32.0 target in Thursday, August 17 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Mixed” rating given on Monday, October 31 by OTR Global. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 4.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of stock or 4,373 shares. Another trade for 70,000 shares valued at $3.32M was made by Kramer Kelly A. on Thursday, November 29. $1.52 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million. Tan Irving also sold $1.36 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. Robbins Charles also sold $10.28 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.