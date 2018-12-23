Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 3.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 101,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $170.50 million, up from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 4.98M shares traded or 67.12% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 3.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) by 200.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 200,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 300,453 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.72M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Thomson Reuters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 835,951 shares traded. Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) has risen 14.88% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical TRI News: 12/04/2018 – CHINA MARCH TRADE BALANCE $-4.98 BLN (REUTERS POLL +$27.21 BLN); 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ireland vote ends abortion ban in ‘quiet revolution’; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Migrants evacuated from ‘dire’ Paris camp; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Spanish prime minister to face confidence vote; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump demands campaign surveillance probe; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pakistan minister shot at election rally; 16/04/2018 – INDONESIA MARCH IMPORTS +9.07 PCT Y/Y (REUTERS POLL +13.25 PCT) – STATS BUREAU

Among 17 analysts covering Omnicom (NYSE:OMC), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Omnicom had 54 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of OMC in report on Wednesday, November 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 17 with “Buy”. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) earned “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, October 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 23 by Argus Research. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 17 by Pivotal Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 6 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo downgraded Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on Thursday, April 14 to “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) rating on Monday, September 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $85.0 target. The company was maintained on Friday, April 21 by Barclays Capital.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $1.14 million activity. $33,260 worth of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON. Nelson Jonathan B. sold $1.01 million worth of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on Friday, October 19.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC) by 17,694 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $161.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 30,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 49 investors sold OMC shares while 234 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 226.63 million shares or 1.94% less from 231.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evanston Invests Dba Evanston Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 123,406 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication Ny accumulated 40,451 shares. Janney Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,716 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 20,969 shares. Brinker Capital owns 31,654 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc owns 478,590 shares. City holds 1,981 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) holds 0.06% or 75,679 shares. Creative Planning has 4,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Company has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). State Teachers Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 302,818 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 208,624 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1.04M shares. Macquarie Ltd owns 161,544 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 1,637 shares.

More notable recent Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thomson Reuters gets $6.5B in shares in $9B tender offer; shares +5.3% – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thomson Reuters +3.6% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thomson Reuters to look at ‘substantive’ M&A with $2B set aside – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Thomson Reuters Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thomson Reuters holders approve $2.5B return of capital plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $62.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 105,678 shares to 11,279 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc (Call) by 79,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,700 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (Put) (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.31, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold TRI shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 163.50 million shares or 4.01% more from 157.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership holds 545,808 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). Fiera Capital owns 648,488 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) for 700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 1.22M shares. Ledyard State Bank invested in 85 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 24,371 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hennessy Advsrs owns 134,400 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 5,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com holds 35,309 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Omers Administration owns 1.64M shares. Ibis Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 10.91% or 89,982 shares. Carroll Assocs holds 113 shares. Polar Asset Management Ptnrs Inc reported 60,000 shares stake.