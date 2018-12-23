Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd (BHP) by 12.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 13,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.37% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.51 million, down from 113,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 4.59 million shares traded or 48.38% up from the average. BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) has risen 9.41% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 26/03/2018 – Cimic Says Thiess Wins A$185M BHP Mount Arthur Coal Contract; 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO; 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS SHALE SALE COULD BE RESOLVED EARLIER THAN THOUGHT; 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 08/03/2018 – BHP CONTINUES TO SEE STRONG FUTURE POTASH DEMAND GROWTH: CFO; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO OPERATE BLOCK WITH SPAIN’S CEPSA, AND ONE OF TWO BLOCKS WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Cut 1% to A$35.20, GBP17.10, ZAR285 by Macquarie; 06/04/2018 – BHP EXPECTS TO CUT FRESH WATER USE 15% IN NEXT 5 YEARS GLOBALLY; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Higher Oil Prices, Lower US Tax Rate Encouraging Interest

Mittleman Brothers Llc increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 6.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc bought 16,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 265,027 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.80 million, up from 248,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 152,103 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 27.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $754.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,575 shares to 6,857 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 52,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Among 26 analysts covering BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE:BHP), 11 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) had 63 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, July 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 23 by Jefferies. The stock of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 15 by Macquarie Research. The stock of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 10 by HSBC. As per Wednesday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 5 by Liberum Capital. RBC Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) on Wednesday, August 26 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 4 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of BHP in report on Monday, April 16 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, September 20.

More notable recent BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Save Us, Amazon – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018, also Investingnews.com with their article: “BHP Reports New Early Stage Copper Find Near Olympic Dam – Investing News Network” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Amazon Takes Control – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Fines and Trends – Investing News Network” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $217.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) by 56,007 shares to 3.30 million shares, valued at $73.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.