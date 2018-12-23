Biltmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 104.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc bought 178 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $699,000, up from 171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency

Albert D Mason Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co. (BDX) by 150.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,288 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.38 million, up from 2,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82 million shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $120.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 26,663 shares to 99,640 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,430 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Reynolds Shelley had sold 437 shares worth $687,447. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold 3,200 shares worth $5.31M. $3.02M worth of stock was sold by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. $3.87M worth of stock was sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Wednesday, August 15. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q also sold $2.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, November 2. Shares for $3.28M were sold by Jassy Andrew R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 426,027 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv owns 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 284 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.13% or 245 shares in its portfolio. Management Pro owns 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 32 shares. 9,799 were reported by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Ohio-based Cleararc Capital Incorporated has invested 2.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Osher Van De Voorde Investment has invested 6.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisade Capital Limited Liability Com Nj stated it has 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Decatur Cap Management invested 5.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ssi Invest Mngmt has 906 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 3,952 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 780,643 shares. Vontobel Asset Management has invested 3.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Mngmt Limited Co holds 6.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 701,415 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon In 2023 With Priya Anand (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon partners with Orange; launches Nordics region – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/03/2018: NBEV, AMZN, NXST, TRCO, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ACWI, AMZN, FB, BAC: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating by Axiom Capital given on Tuesday, November 1. Raymond James downgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $655 target in Tuesday, March 22 report. As per Friday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by CLSA. The rating was maintained by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Wednesday, September 2 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, February 2 with “Buy”. On Friday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson declares $0.77 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Selling Philip Morris And Buying Becton Dickinson – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Research Report Identifies Intuitive Surgical, Coherent, Jabil, Becton, Dickinson, IHS Markit, and Grand Canyon Education with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Closes Out Its Fiscal Year With a Bang – The Motley Fool” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 revenues up 39%; non-GAAP EPS up 22% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 11 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 9 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, February 4 with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $235.0 target in Thursday, February 8 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy”. UBS maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of BDX in report on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blume Mngmt stated it has 500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,267 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 3.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 22,980 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Commerce Limited holds 0.29% or 13,891 shares in its portfolio. Hendley & Commerce holds 0.68% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 5,333 shares. Accredited has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Holderness reported 1,436 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc stated it has 14,524 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation holds 857,134 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 938 are held by Barr E S & Company. Ancora Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 75,203 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 0.59% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 50,557 shares.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $18.75 million activity. Another trade for 13,498 shares valued at $3.18M was made by FORLENZA VINCENT A on Wednesday, November 14. Lim James C sold 5,189 shares worth $1.26M. $1.07M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares were sold by Mas Ribo Alberto. The insider Bodner Charles R sold 2,080 shares worth $511,328. Borzi James W sold $1.49M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, November 30. 5,243 shares were sold by Polen Thomas E Jr, worth $1.28M on Monday, November 19.