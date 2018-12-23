Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 26.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,970 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52M, up from 8,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 20.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 43,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,796 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.94M, down from 214,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Transportation Rev $872M; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $122.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR R&D AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK; 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Lending syndicate unveiled in GE Aussie refi; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 13/04/2018 – GE – FOR LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENTS, TO CONTINUE TO RECOGNIZE REV USING PCT OF COMPLETION BASED ON COSTS INCURRED RELATIVE TO TOTAL ESTIMATED COSTS; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $383.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,176 shares to 35,368 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 1,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 114,497 are held by Bridges Inv. New England Private Wealth Advsr Llc reported 0.09% stake. Pioneer Tru Retail Bank N A Or has 12,700 shares. National Pension Ser holds 7.74 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt accumulated 130,000 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 12,928 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 38,321 are owned by Northside Cap Mgmt Lc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 161,654 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancshares & Tru Co accumulated 97,575 shares. Shufro Rose reported 1.29M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.3% or 1.95M shares in its portfolio. 17,968 were reported by Gm Advisory Group Inc.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. The insider DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought $94,800. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $2.19M worth of stock or 225,000 shares.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 5. Barclays Capital maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, October 5. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $30 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, January 25. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, October 30 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 12 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, April 9. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, April 11. The rating was upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 13. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 1.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 71,409 shares. 165 were reported by Botty Invsts Ltd. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) holds 0.95% or 11,557 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 255,250 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd holds 4,359 shares. Fairview Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 326,640 shares. Oarsman Cap Inc owns 30,340 shares. Lesa Sroufe And reported 3,516 shares. Mar Vista Invest Prtn Lc invested in 2.07% or 508,317 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 316,315 shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt has 2.31% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,088 shares. Coldstream Management Inc has invested 0.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Telos Cap accumulated 25,069 shares. Moreover, Gideon Advsrs has 0.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Harvey Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.29% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Another trade for 29,000 shares valued at $3.91M was sold by Sneed Michael E. 2,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES. Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M worth of stock or 40,000 shares. On Friday, December 14 the insider PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910. 748 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M worth of stock.