Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 7.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc acquired 2,278 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc holds 30,885 shares with $5.08M value, up from 28,607 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $359.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts after Facebook data scandal; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is leaving Facebook and is expected to step down from the board; 26/04/2018 – Facebook is set to open roughly 8 percent higher a day after reporting better-than-expected first quarter earnings; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Says Go Short on Facebook at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends SCL, Cambridge Analytica for violating policies; 21/05/2018 – MoveOn and other left-leaning groups are petitioning FTC to break up Facebook; 16/03/2018 – Changes to Snap’s advertising marketplace could give it a shot at competing with Google and Facebook; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Street artist taunts Schumer over his daughter’s Facebook job; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG WRITES IN BLOG POSTING ON SOCIAL NETWORK; 22/03/2018 – Firms start to pull Facebook ads following data scandal

Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) had an increase of 2.27% in short interest. CMCO’s SI was 798,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.27% from 781,100 shares previously. With 98,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s short sellers to cover CMCO’s short positions. The SI to Columbus Mckinnon Corporation’s float is 3.91%. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 198,526 shares traded or 55.17% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 18.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon: Plan Was Originally Scheduled to Expire on May 18, 2019; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. Zuckerberg Mark also sold $96.07M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 20. $813,248 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, October 15. Stretch Colin sold $130,500 worth of stock or 750 shares. The insider Wehner David M. sold 9,522 shares worth $1.72 million. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $9.33 million. $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Thursday, November 15. 2,648 shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B., worth $392,937 on Monday, October 29.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – nasdaq.com” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Ramps Up Efforts Ahead of Bangladesh Election – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Admits to Data Sharing But With Users’ Consent – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ami Inv Management holds 1.83% or 21,473 shares in its portfolio. Cim Ltd Liability Co accumulated 49,970 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 862,405 shares. Associated Banc reported 109,737 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,717 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 8,035 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company owns 49,258 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Ireland-based Davy Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 182 shares stake. Capital Int accumulated 30.54 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Llc reported 47,020 shares stake. Daiwa holds 139,340 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests reported 106,851 shares stake. Hudock Gru Ltd Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,417 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr accumulated 254 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $150 target in Thursday, December 6 report. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Friday, July 27 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 8 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, November 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, July 25 report.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, makes, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $668.39 million. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists. It has a 31.29 P/E ratio. The firm also provides alloy and carbon steel chains; alloy chains under the Herc-Alloy brand; load chains and carbon steel welded-link chains; alloy and carbon steel closed-die forged chain attachments, including hooks, shackles, Hammerloks, and master links; eye, shank, and ramshorn lifting hooks; and carbon steel forged and stamped products, such as load binders, logging tools, and other securing devices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.59 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold Columbus McKinnon Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.53 million shares or 2.92% more from 21.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 74,313 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 142,027 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 34,165 shares. American Century Cos has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 14,866 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 42,856 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Communication Lc owns 7,135 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc owns 18,936 shares. Punch And Assoc Mngmt Inc reported 1.07% stake. Cambridge Invest Advsr owns 18,290 shares. Forest Hill Cap Ltd Llc holds 98,565 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). First Mercantile Tru has 0.02% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Brinker owns 13,505 shares. 195,290 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase.

More notable recent Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Falling Earnings Estimates Signal Weakness Ahead for Disco (DSCSY) – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Columbus McKinnon Expands Portfolio of Rigging Attachments for Synthetic Slings – GlobeNewswire” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Adesto Technologies, Pain Therapeutics, US Global Investors, GTx, Columbus McKinnon, and Baytex Energy â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Columbus McKinnon Announces New CM Authorized Rigging Centers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2018.