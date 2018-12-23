Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 3.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 7,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,668 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.73M, up from 261,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75M shares traded or 87.48% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,270 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.22M, down from 13,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 3.07 million shares traded or 129.11% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $24.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Crp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 864,170 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $124.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 31,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,628 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 2. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 12 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 23 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of RTN in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, October 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, April 11. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, January 29. Jefferies maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Monday, January 8. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $220.0 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RTN in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Wells Fargo.

More recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “15 Stocks Facing Big Political Risk in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Integrated Defense Systems Secures $114M Contract from US Navy for SPY-6 Integration and Support – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018. Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: December 10, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff accumulated 1.7% or 274,076 shares. Nomura invested in 20,474 shares. Whitnell & Communications invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co holds 65,933 shares. The Israel-based Psagot House Limited has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 2,323 shares. Ww Asset Inc holds 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 20,162 shares. Cambridge Trust reported 6,539 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc owns 1,650 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 137,000 shares or 4.19% of all its holdings. 3,820 were reported by Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Co. Cognios Capital Limited Company holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 14,062 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 199,412 shares.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $657,854 activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $6.73 earnings per share, up 27.95% or $1.47 from last year’s $5.26 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 10.42 P/E if the $6.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.40 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.05% negative EPS growth.

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $461.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 41,364 shares to 302,431 shares, valued at $15.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 53,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Among 34 analysts covering Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Biogen Idec Inc. had 145 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, July 6 to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 17 by Mizuho. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 14 with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 16 by Argus Research. Bernstein initiated Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Wednesday, June 29 with “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Friday, March 11 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $316 target in Monday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 4.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sell-Side Roundup: What’s Next For For Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) After 50% Plunge? – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BA, BIIB, BHF – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Baker Hughes, Biogen, FedEx, Intel, Micron, Roku, Shake Shack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Exercises Option with Ionis (IONS) to Develop, Commercialize Investigational Treatment BIIB067 for Subtype of Familial ALS Based on Positive Phase 1 Data – StreetInsider.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Applied Materials, Biogen, CyberArk, Electronic Arts, Marathon, Nike, NXP Semiconductors and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Com has 0.34% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Brown Brothers Harriman And, New York-based fund reported 3,005 shares. City Communication has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Montecito Bancshares accumulated 859 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Old Dominion Capital Management Incorporated invested in 2.26% or 21,021 shares. Laurion Capital LP accumulated 10,006 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 266,485 shares. Ww invested in 0.21% or 2.47M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 680,645 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.23% stake. Tirschwell Loewy Incorporated owns 66,683 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Origin Asset Management Llp has invested 1.45% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0.05% or 16,034 shares.

