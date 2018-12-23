Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report $6.73 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $1.47 EPS change or 27.95% from last quarter’s $5.26 EPS. BIIB’s profit would be $1.36B giving it 10.42 P/E if the $6.73 EPS is correct. After having $7.40 EPS previously, Biogen Inc.’s analysts see -9.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.01% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 3.07 million shares traded or 129.11% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $350,000 activity. 1,000 shares were sold by Ehlers Michael D, worth $350,000 on Wednesday, September 26.

Among 10 analysts covering Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Biogen had 12 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 6 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Friday, July 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $366 target. Bernstein downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Friday, October 19 to “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $392 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, July 23 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $400 target in Monday, October 1 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24 with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, makes, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.54 billion. The firm offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis ; FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It has a 18.34 P/E ratio. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 45 investors sold Biogen Inc. shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 1,250 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Essex Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.11% or 50,700 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Lc has 2.49% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 25,510 shares. 542 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Proshare Limited Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 198,694 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Guggenheim accumulated 155,762 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 2.57M shares. New Vernon Capital Hldgs Ii Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 582 shares. Churchill Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 8,216 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 1,580 shares. Forbes J M And Com Llp holds 3,009 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,225 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).