Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Zoes Kitchen Inc (ZOES) by 312.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 850,977 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.29 million, up from 272,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Zoes Kitchen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $12.76 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 428,631 shares traded or 37.41% up from the average. Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ZOES News: 09/05/2018 – Zoe’s Kitchen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 35 Days; 24/05/2018 – ZOE’S KITCHEN INC – COMPANY IS INITIATING CERTAIN STRATEGIC ACTIONS TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE; 24/05/2018 – ZOE’S KITCHEN INC SEES FY 2018 RESTAURANT CONTRIBUTION MARGIN BETWEEN 16.0% AND 17.0%; 30/04/2018 – Kornitzer Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Zoe’s Kitchen; 24/05/2018 – ZOE’S KITCHEN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 2.2% of Zoe’s Kitchen; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 2.6% of Zoe’s Kitchen; 24/05/2018 – ZOE’S KITCHEN SEES FY RESTAURANT COMP SALES -2% TO -4%; 24/05/2018 – ZOE’S KITCHEN INC – STRATEGIC ACTIONS WILL LIKELY HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 28/03/2018 Zoe’s Kitchen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 11.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 66,783 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.65 million, down from 75,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 1.30 million shares traded or 294.80% up from the average. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 47.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40

Among 10 analysts covering Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 19 investors sold ZOES shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 14.14% less from 16.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Mgmt Llc has 197,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa owns 58,256 shares. Vanguard Inc accumulated 964,877 shares. Moreover, Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Liability Company has 1.61% invested in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) for 215,611 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 16,943 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 18,364 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) or 88,920 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) for 1,491 shares. Polar Asset Prns invested 0.01% in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES). Sib Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) for 335,231 shares. 24,701 are held by Invesco Ltd. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES). Birch Run Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.12M shares.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $9.73 million activity. Shares for $1.42 million were sold by SOLOMON PETER J on Thursday, August 23. Pickens Raymond L also sold $768,839 worth of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) on Tuesday, October 30. $152,000 worth of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares were sold by Mulholland Maureen. $52,523 worth of stock was sold by Auerbach John L on Wednesday, August 22. 20,000 shares were sold by MELLOR ROBERT E, worth $1.61M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.46, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 15 investors sold MNRO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 36.24 million shares or 2.10% less from 37.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,290 were reported by Landscape Capital Llc. Public Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 23,068 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 313,327 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 535,918 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 0.01% or 11,795 shares. Qs Investors invested in 0% or 7 shares. 4,126 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Vanguard Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Comerica Comml Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 31,940 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company owns 7,037 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment reported 0.02% stake. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 5,356 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 81,296 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers.

Among 14 analysts covering Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.