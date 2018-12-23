Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdi (SC) by 12.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 11,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.04 billion, up from 90,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Holdi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 2.12M shares traded or 33.00% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 2.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Honda Motor Adr New (HMC) by 56.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold 11,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,765 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $264,000, down from 20,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Honda Motor Adr New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 1.36 million shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 19.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 13/03/2018 – Senate Panel Scrutinizing Air-Bag Recall to Question NHTSA Official, Automotive Execs; 28/03/2018 – Mashable: Honda debuts its slick new hybrid at the New York Auto Show; 15/05/2018 – HONDA REPORTS PASSENGER AIRBAG INFLATOR KIT ERROR RECALL; 03/04/2018 – Honda says China sales fall 13 pct in March from year earlier; 21/05/2018 – Motorsport: Mir signs pre-contract for Honda MotoGP move; 29/03/2018 – Richland Source: Johnson named a nominee for Honda Division II Athlete Of The Year award; 05/04/2018 – WORKERS AT MONCTON HONDA VOTE TO STRIKE; 21/05/2018 – HONDA CARS INDIA’S MAKOTO HYODA SPEAKS IN CHENNAI; 10/05/2018 – HONDA SAYS JAN-APRIL CHINA VEHICLE SALES -4PCT Y/Y, VS +19.8 PCT YEAR EARLIER; 28/03/2018 – ANA HOLDINGS & HONDA AIRCRAFT CO. REPORT PACT

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Myrtle Beach, SC’s Top Airline Expands with More Nonstop Routes – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Santander’s Valuation Sends JPMorgan To Sidelines, But Analyst Sees Positive Long-Term Catalysts (NYSE:SC) – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Form SC TO-I Cosan Ltd. Filed by: Cosan Ltd. – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GM Financial CEO Dan Berce doesn’t fear the Fed – Dallas Business Journal – Dallas Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Santander Consumer USA gains in premarket as Q2 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134530.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 2.56M shares to 200 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athenahealth Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,063 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Among 25 analysts covering Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Santander Consumer USA Holdings had 82 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Thursday, January 4. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, January 12 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, July 28. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Tuesday, April 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 24 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) rating on Friday, October 27. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $16.0 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Thursday, April 28. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 24 by Sandler O’Neill. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 30 by BTIG Research. Jefferies maintained Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) rating on Friday, September 15. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $18.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 110.44 million shares or 0.53% less from 111.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.92M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 309,024 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 234,000 shares stake. Art Advsr Lc has 0.08% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 83,200 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.02% or 3.39 million shares. Earnest Prns Limited holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 3.27 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 130,500 shares. 1.06M were reported by Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 15,214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 0.96% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Ws Management Lllp accumulated 1.67 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa holds 0.01% or 34,651 shares in its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC), 2 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Honda Motor Co had 24 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, October 12. The stock of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, May 13 by Credit Agricole. Bank of America downgraded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) on Tuesday, May 31 to “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 13 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, April 25 by Erste Group. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $33.04 target in Friday, February 26 report. As per Monday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 27 by UBS. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $34.55 target in Tuesday, August 15 report. The stock of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GM takes auto sector for a ride higher – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ford (NYSE:F), FCA (NYSE:FCAU), Honda (NYSE:HMC) Post Sales Growth As Toyota Languishes – Benzinga” published on June 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “The 10 Best-Selling SUVs of 2018 – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Automotive Minute: Honda revives the Passport for 2019 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Consumer Reports No Longer Recommends These Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Honda (NYSE:HMC) Models – Benzinga” with publication date: October 24, 2018.