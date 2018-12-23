Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) registered 5.15% increase for a day

It was good day for Bitcoin Diamond (BCD), as it jumped by $0.0485163 or 5.15%, touching $0.990711. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is looking for the $1.0897821 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $2.86134723089919. The highest price was $0.9956034 and lowest of $0.9364869 for December 22-23. The open was $0.9421947. It last traded at Binance exchange. Aproximately 434 BCD worth $410 was traded.

For a month, Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) tokens went down -2.87% from $1.02 for coin. For 100 days BCD is down -40.68% from $1.67. It traded at $2.63 200 days ago. Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) has 183.53 million coins mined with the market cap $181.83M. It has 210.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 24/11/2017. The Crypto BCD has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under X13 algorithm.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a fork of Bitcoin that will occur at the predetermined height of block 495866. It is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on X13 algorithm.