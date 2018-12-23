AVITA MEDICAL LTD. SPONSORED ADR AUSTRA (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) had a decrease of 45.88% in short interest. AVMXY’s SI was 74,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 45.88% from 138,400 shares previously. With 178,600 avg volume, 0 days are for AVITA MEDICAL LTD. SPONSORED ADR AUSTRA (OTCMKTS:AVMXY)’s short sellers to cover AVMXY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $1.132. About 40,865 shares traded. Avita Medical Limited (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) is expected to pay $0.02 on Jan 16, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.02 dividend. BK Technologies Inc’s current price of $3.25 translates into 0.62% yield. BK Technologies Inc’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Dec 10, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 13,995 shares traded. BK Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) has declined 5.41% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.41% the S&P500.

Avita Medical Limited, a regenerative medicine company, develops and distributes regenerative products for the treatment of a range of wounds, scars, and skin defects in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $104.22 million. The Company’s patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patientÂ’s own skin. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product, ReCell, is used in the treatment of various burns, plastic, reconstructive, and cosmetic procedures.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $43.42 million. The firm offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services.