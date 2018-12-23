Trust Asset Management Llc increased Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares (PAA) stake by 9.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Trust Asset Management Llc acquired 21,993 shares as Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares (PAA)’s stock declined 12.86%. The Trust Asset Management Llc holds 248,964 shares with $6.23M value, up from 226,971 last quarter. Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares now has $15.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 5.62M shares traded or 104.45% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 58.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 7,856 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc holds 21,333 shares with $1.32M value, up from 13,477 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $81.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47M shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased Cl C Common Stock stake by 6,683 shares to 17,419 valued at $20.79 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Williams Cos Inc Common Stock (NYSE:WMB) stake by 153,049 shares and now owns 613,560 shares. Vanguard Tot World Stk Etf (VT) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Plains All American (NYSE:PAA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Plains All American had 8 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $32 target in Friday, August 24 report. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 24. Citigroup maintained Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) rating on Thursday, November 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $25 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 18 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to “Peer Perform” rating in Monday, November 26 report.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $279,063 activity. 10,591 shares were sold by Herbold Chris, worth $279,063 on Wednesday, August 29.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Things Plains All American Pipeline’s Management Team Wants You to Know About What’s Ahead – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Appointment of New Board Member – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream energy stocks ready for gains, Jefferies analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lau Ltd Liability has invested 0.52% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,420 shares. Sfmg Lc stated it has 33,324 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.11% or 137,088 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.75% stake. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 308 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 256,442 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru has invested 0.47% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). United Fire Gp holds 6,000 shares. Brown Advisory holds 25,844 shares. Moody Bancorp Division invested in 17,565 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 13,150 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Weiss Multi invested in 0.38% or 570,000 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 24,823 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 95,184 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Limited Com. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa reported 7,615 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Washington Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.4% or 40,290 shares. Garde Cap Incorporated owns 4,036 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.09% or 269,599 shares in its portfolio. 15,155 were accumulated by Peak Asset Limited. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.22% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 171,518 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 4.90M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.02% or 81,120 shares. High Pointe Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 6,000 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Newtown has 38,495 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 185,246 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Co holds 10,622 shares. Fil holds 0.24% or 2.56 million shares in its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 16 with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BMY in report on Tuesday, November 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, October 8. Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Monday, October 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 23. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 23. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 8. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, October 12 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Guggenheim. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 6 by BMO Capital Markets.