Wheatland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wheatland Advisors Inc bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,948 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, up from 15,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 21.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 477,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.69M, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 479,458 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 13.56% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.56% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 58,201 are held by Johnson Grp Inc. Duff Phelps Invest has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,375 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 237,762 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3.94M shares. Stearns Ser Group accumulated 15,069 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 4,791 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.11% stake. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp stated it has 304 shares. Truepoint has 324,125 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Rench Wealth accumulated 46,497 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank holds 134,926 shares. Kopp Invest Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.54% or 7,749 shares in its portfolio. 23,933 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsr Lc. Sage Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 763 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 30 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 22 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 24. TheStreet downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 4 report. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, October 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 17. On Monday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 26 by CLSA.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. 47,748 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $4.39 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Shares for $21.03M were sold by Moeller Jon R on Tuesday, November 13. Fish Kathleen B sold $358,393 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, August 22. $926,985 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Majoras Deborah P. Posada Juan Fernando sold $100,029 worth of stock. 18,444 shares valued at $1.71 million were sold by Magesvaran Suranjan on Monday, November 12.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc by 501,944 shares to 9.45M shares, valued at $94.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 235,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,525 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).