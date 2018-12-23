Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 1.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 878,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 65.38M shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.85 billion, up from 64.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.39B market cap company. It closed at $45.09 lastly. It is up 8.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 376.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 263,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 333,489 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.67 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21M shares traded or 171.04% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2311.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 112,604 shares to 39.72 million shares, valued at $3.04B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 13,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,469 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $3.57 million activity. The insider Lantrip Mark sold 9,000 shares worth $428,207. The insider Wilson Anthony L sold 35,061 shares worth $1.66 million. Shares for $776,025 were sold by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C on Thursday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings.

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 insider sales for $1.67 million activity. Shaheen Allen sold $74,618 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, September 14. $64,347 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Telesmanic Robert. Friedrich Matthew W. sold $34,104 worth of stock. Frank Malcolm sold $251,624 worth of stock. The insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 665 shares worth $51,604. Lennox James Patrick sold 842 shares worth $63,321.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $28.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc (Call) by 41,709 shares to 35,700 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twenty (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 93,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A (Call).

Among 33 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings.