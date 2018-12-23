West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 32.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 35,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,423 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.56M, down from 109,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 200,597 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has declined 9.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New Com (CHE) by 50.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,330 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06M, down from 6,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $268.22. About 222,783 shares traded or 100.73% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 26.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 92,989 shares to 178,084 shares, valued at $19.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc Com New (NYSE:COO) by 131,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 13.49 million shares or 3.43% less from 13.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Management owns 952 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). 13,523 are owned by Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership. 3,000 are owned by Leavell Investment. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). The North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.34% or 91,400 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 53,618 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 576,079 shares. Amer International Gp invested 0.03% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). California-based Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Inc has invested 0.02% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Copeland Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 97,897 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 169,844 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp owns 7,084 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $11.32 million activity. $95,766 worth of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) was sold by SAUNDERS DONALD E. 5,709 shares valued at $1.72 million were sold by Westfall Nicholas Michael on Tuesday, December 11. WILLIAMS DAVID PATRICK also sold $3.02 million worth of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) shares. On Friday, June 22 GRACE PATRICK P sold $80,940 worth of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) or 250 shares. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $549,332 was made by Witzeman Michael D on Friday, August 24. On Tuesday, November 6 Dallob Naomi C sold $1.74M worth of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) or 5,500 shares.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $3.27 EPS, up 18.48% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.76 per share. CHE’s profit will be $52.36M for 20.51 P/E if the $3.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.51% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Chemed (NYSE:CHE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chemed had 19 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 5 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, July 27 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 16 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by Oppenheimer. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 2 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) on Sunday, April 22 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $20900 target in Sunday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, May 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold BBN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 5.15 million shares or 1.09% less from 5.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Longer Inc reported 228,205 shares or 4.66% of all its holdings. West Chester Advisors has 73,423 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 33,731 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 19,000 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). 21,000 are owned by Usca Ria Limited Com. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 9,513 shares stake. First Foundation Advisors has 91,123 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hilltop, a Texas-based fund reported 129,207 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Quantum Capital Management invested in 0.08% or 10,163 shares. Provise Management Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 16,953 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets Incorporated stated it has 12,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Advisors has invested 0.04% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

