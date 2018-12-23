Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 22.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 14,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,551 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.05M, down from 61,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 1.70M shares traded or 139.74% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 42.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 11.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 46,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 443,606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.87 million, up from 396,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 2.36 million shares traded or 85.34% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 7.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.63 per share. EXP’s profit will be $70.68 million for 9.70 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.31% negative EPS growth.

