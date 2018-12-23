Blockonix (BDT) went up 2.07% in 24 hours

It was good day for Blockonix (BDT), as it jumped by $0.000266035765971319 or 2.07%, touching $0.0131051800022571. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Blockonix (BDT) is looking for the $0.0144156980024828 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.027578957360064. The highest price was $0.0133661091650848 and lowest of $0.0111713230760735 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0128391442362858. It last traded at LocalBitcoins exchange.

For a month, Blockonix (BDT) tokens went up 0.81% from $0.013 for coin. For 100 days BDT is up 2.54% from $0.01278. It traded at $0.01022 200 days ago. It has 10.09 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 18/09/2017. The Crypto BDT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Rebranded from Bitindia on May 2018, Blockonix is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides the participants with the tools to trade (buy/sell) Ethereum (ETH) and Ethereum Based Tokens/Digital Assets on a global scale. Blockonix does not store any user funds and all funds remain in the hands of the users.

The Blockonix (BDT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Developed by Blockonix, it is a utility token that can be applied to pay trading fees to avail special discounts.