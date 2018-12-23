Blocktrade token (BTT) plunges -2.21% on December 22-23

Blocktrade token (BTT) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.001152624 or -2.21% trading at $0.0510822. According to Crypto Experts, Blocktrade token (BTT) eyes $0.05619042 target on the road to $0.150945341366595. BTT last traded at LAToken exchange. It had high of $0.052234824 and low of $0.04197909 for December 22-23. The open was $0.052234824.

Blocktrade token (BTT) is up 62.63% in the last 30 days from $0.03141 per coin. Its up 76.08% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.02901 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago BTT traded at $0.00 (non existent). BTT has 57.75M coins mined giving it $2.95 million market cap. Blocktrade token maximum coins available are 57.75M. BTT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 17/05/2018.

Blocktrade token (BTT) is a continuation of the Hedge Project (HDG). BTT is an ERC20 payment token powering the Blocktrade.com exchange ecosystem. BTT has one primary, but not the only, function: it is to be used for membership fees on Blocktrade.com Exchange. Exchange Members will be able to pay the membership fees with EUR or BTT. The pricing, and consequently the amount of BTT spent on the fees, is dynamic. Startups/projects that are issuing security tokens and would like to list them at Block.Trade can pay the listing fees with BTTs and ensure themselves a faster way to go through the process. A full membership comparison is available on the website.