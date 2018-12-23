Scharf Investments Llc increased Aetna Inc New (AET) stake by 2067.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc acquired 162,328 shares as Aetna Inc New (AET)’s stock 0.00%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 170,178 shares with $34.52 million value, up from 7,850 last quarter. Aetna Inc New now has $ valuation. The stock 0.33% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AET News: 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 27/03/2018 – Aetna Will Share Prescription Drug Discounts With Consumers (Video); 17/05/2018 – Aetna Favored by 26 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – TOM LINDQUIST TAPPED AS CEO OF ALLINA HEALTH AETNA JOINT VENTUR; 29/03/2018 – Aetna Drug Rehab Resource Developed From Heroin Detox Clinics; 12/03/2018 – Surgery Partners: Cowhey Joins Surgery Partners From Aetna; 08/03/2018 – TripleTree Advises Maestro Health in Its Acquisition by AXA; 29/03/2018 – Clinical and Commercial Health Communities Maximizing Opportunities in Telemedicine’s Fast-Growing Sector; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 01/05/2018 – Aetna 1Q Net $1.21B

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 10.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Blue Chip Partners Inc acquired 4,105 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 4.15%. The Blue Chip Partners Inc holds 43,926 shares with $9.11 million value, up from 39,821 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $114.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 7.83 million shares traded or 160.79% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold AET shares while 300 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 257.82 million shares or 2.48% less from 264.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ims Capital Mngmt reported 0% stake. Coldstream Cap Inc reported 1,073 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 1,817 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 94,199 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.24M shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,334 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation Tru has invested 0.12% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited owns 82,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. James Investment Rech holds 0.53% or 63,155 shares in its portfolio. 7,786 were reported by Victory Cap. 54,556 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc. First Natl Tru Comm stated it has 0.03% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding accumulated 1.06 million shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 2.03% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET).

Among 4 analysts covering Aetna (NYSE:AET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aetna had 5 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, August 23. The stock has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 31.

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 70,580 shares to 658,458 valued at $77.00 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 83,674 shares and now owns 621,303 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). South Texas Money Limited has invested 1.99% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 21,082 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 352,802 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 0.45% or 4,382 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Iberiabank reported 31,629 shares. Lau Ltd Company owns 1,959 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Com has 0.67% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 127,571 shares. The Texas-based Usca Ria Lc has invested 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Eagle Ridge Investment has 1,984 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fund Evaluation Lc invested 0.28% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 5,578 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.32% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Amgen had 10 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 30 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, July 13 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 31. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $179 target in Monday, July 30 report.