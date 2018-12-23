Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 137.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 463,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.70 million, up from 336,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 523,991 shares traded or 119.18% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.12% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – Blueknight expects continued weakness in U.S. oil storage market; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Policy Revision; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP); 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy Sees 2018 Earnings Growth; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – ERGON, OWNER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF CO, TO HOLD OWNERSHIP IN CIMARRON EXPRESS VIA A NEWLY CREATED, WHOLLY OWNED UNIT; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 173,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $81.78M, up from 862,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 2.79M shares traded or 56.96% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 3,934 shares to 49,370 shares, valued at $22.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 38,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,978 shares, and cut its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold EXAS shares while 88 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 106.63 million shares or 6.22% more from 100.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hodges Management Inc reported 244,770 shares. Kames Public Limited Company has invested 1.78% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Finance Advisory Serv Inc owns 5,000 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 258,801 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 10,031 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 111,268 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,171 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Blair William Company Il holds 770,180 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Synovus Corporation stated it has 51 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Inc has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 8,492 shares. 6,600 were reported by Schroder Grp Inc. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 113,758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bailard reported 4,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $13.56 million activity. The insider COWARD D SCOTT sold $174,118. $201,713 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by Carey Thomas D.. The insider Doyle James Edward sold 1,318 shares worth $77,577. LIDGARD GRAHAM PETER sold $2.87M worth of stock. $167,574 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares were sold by Zanotti Katherine S. $139,675 worth of stock was sold by Fallon John A. on Monday, July 30.

Among 19 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. EXACT Sciences had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Hold” rating by Benchmark on Tuesday, October 6. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 31 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Tuesday, September 11. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $85 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Wednesday, June 6 report. On Thursday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 6 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by TH Capital with “Buy”. Benchmark maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Tuesday, July 21 with “Buy” rating.

Among 8 analysts covering Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Blueknight Energy had 16 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 22 by SunTrust. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, December 8. The stock of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) earned “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Friday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by SunTrust. As per Friday, November 6, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 9. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $6.0 target in Tuesday, August 11 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, June 11 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 13.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 22.90 million shares to 70.71M shares, valued at $83.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc (Prn) by 14.94M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 6 investors sold BKEP shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 12.91 million shares or 20.87% less from 16.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 67,046 shares. Prescott Gru Capital Management Llc owns 0.32% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 785,877 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 910 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 15,000 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) or 267,000 shares. Zazove Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 2,000 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 11,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 11 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Lpl Finance Limited Liability holds 0% or 192,000 shares in its portfolio. 1,000 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). 25,756 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Co. Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 0.01% or 3.76M shares.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,965 activity.