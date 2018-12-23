Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.78 million, up from 23,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 4% after a bad weekend of news; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s financial results for the quarter ending March 31 should reflect the early reaction to Cambridge Analytica-related reports published March 17; 22/03/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook must confront its Asian shortcomings; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Told to Stop Deleting German User’s Immigrant Comment; 10/05/2018 – Most Small Businesses Will Increase Investment in Facebook in 2018; 26/03/2018 – FTC confirms probe into Facebook privacy practices; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 18/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy in US following Facebook debacle

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 26.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 73,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.05M, down from 282,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.43M market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 1.75 million shares traded or 936.08% up from the average. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has declined 14.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES; 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 15/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BLUEROCK VALUE EXCHANGE SELLS NORTH CAROLINA DST (1031-EXCHANGE) INVESTMENT PROPERTY; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Rev $41.9M; 27/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Reports Sellout on Atlanta Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering; 26/03/2018 – Bluerock Residential Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 09/03/2018 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividend on 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stoc; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. $151,815 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $10.75 million. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.06M worth of stock. $2.00 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M.. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 10,600 shares worth $2.23 million. Taylor Susan J.S. had sold 2,268 shares worth $308,017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenleaf has 67,487 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ohio-based Victory Capital has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 19,400 shares. J Goldman & Com LP reported 6,170 shares stake. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn has 26,273 shares. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership reported 146,129 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ellington Management Limited Liability Company owns 6,100 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.28% or 8,744 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory owns 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,546 shares. 29.57 million are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 7,785 were accumulated by Thomas White Intll. Sunbelt Incorporated accumulated 5,850 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Benin Mngmt reported 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 272,180 shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17500 target in Monday, July 24 report. Pivotal Research maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 28 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 22 the stock rating was downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Axiom Capital. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 28. The company was maintained on Monday, July 24 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Looks Undervalued On Several Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Is Stuck In A Lose-Lose Situation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “How to Know When Its Time to Buy Facebook Stock – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook’s DCF Analysis Projects An Attractive Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook admits Sandberg requested Soros research – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $306.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 5,000 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,410 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Among 4 analysts covering Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEMKT:BRG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had 5 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) earned “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Thursday, August 20. Compass Point downgraded the shares of BRG in report on Monday, August 7 to “Neutral” rating. FBR Capital downgraded the stock to “Mkt Perform” rating in Wednesday, January 4 report. The rating was initiated by JMP Securities on Thursday, July 21 with “Market Outperform”.

Analysts await Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.13 per share. BRG’s profit will be $3.30 million for 22.30 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Third Quarter Dividends on Common Stock, 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock – PR Newswire” on September 07, 2018, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Brigadier Announces Changes to Board of Directors – Stockhouse” published on November 22, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces 2018 Dividend Rate, Declares First Quarter 2018 Common Stock Dividend – PR Newswire” on December 20, 2017. More interesting news about Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Share Repurchase Plan – PR Newswire” published on February 14, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces 2017 Year End Tax Reporting Information – PR Newswire” with publication date: February 01, 2018.