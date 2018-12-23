Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 9.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 399,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4.67 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $165.52M, up from 4.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28M shares traded or 69.50% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH THE SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF THE ACQUISITION; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $356.84 million, up from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $550,461 activity. BLOCK ARTHUR R also sold $228,775 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 308,275 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi invested in 0.03% or 6,019 shares. Mcdonald Capital Investors Ca holds 2.32M shares or 6.79% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,206 shares. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Evergreen Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Colrain Limited Liability Com holds 4.53% or 119,850 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 815,575 are held by Pennsylvania. 548,647 are held by Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 27,113 shares. Df Dent Company Incorporated holds 0.13% or 170,135 shares. Weik Mgmt stated it has 139,203 shares.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 238,965 shares to 586,424 shares, valued at $65.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 26, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, August 3. As per Tuesday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, January 6 with “Outperform”. On Thursday, December 17 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Tuesday, September 12. HSBC initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 19 report. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 30. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, January 31 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Monday, June 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Haverford accumulated 3.3% or 81,372 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 105,284 shares. Westend Advsrs Ltd owns 368,421 shares. Wisconsin-based Artisan Ptnrs Partnership has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 24,378 were reported by Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. 77,096 were reported by Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability. S Muoio Company Limited Liability reported 15,716 shares. Bernzott Advsr has 125,236 shares. Charter Tru reported 97,931 shares. Forward Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 19,533 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Trust invested in 1.41% or 910,755 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Lc owns 4.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,443 shares. Comm Of Vermont accumulated 220,205 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Advisers Pa has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Motco invested in 108,558 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, July 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $84 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, April 1 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, October 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, September 3. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 27. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Sell”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by PiperJaffray. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, August 27 with “Buy”.