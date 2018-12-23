Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 51.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 129,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 379,656 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.73M, up from 249,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35 million shares traded or 84.58% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 23.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 11,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05 million, up from 50,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 17.66M shares traded or 100.50% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 19.54% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 5,762 shares to 75,470 shares, valued at $90.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Grp Hldg Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 145,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Interocean Ltd Liability stated it has 4,137 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Profund Limited Liability has 0.59% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cibc Mkts invested in 0.21% or 229,700 shares. Everett Harris & Ca, California-based fund reported 2,497 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.53% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cambridge Invest Rech holds 76,916 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 415 are held by Gradient Ltd Llc. Capital Int Invsts stated it has 16.53 million shares. Hilltop Incorporated holds 6,069 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 302,671 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.79% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Contravisory Management holds 162 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.58% or 997,813 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.6% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $512,776 activity. $999,496 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were bought by Craighead Martin S.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Mizuho. RBC Capital Markets maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 28 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, September 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by Drexel Hamilton. Wells Fargo maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, January 24. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $110.0 target. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 25. As per Monday, January 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 22 by UBS. As per Tuesday, September 13, the company rating was upgraded by Bernstein.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $174.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 47,379 shares to 7,940 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,518 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $30.19 million activity. Chandoha Marie A also sold $585,016 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Monday, November 5. $803,823 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares were sold by DODDS CHRISTOPHER V. $226,441 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was sold by Kallsen Terri R on Monday, December 3. Craig Jonathan M. also sold $128,390 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.

