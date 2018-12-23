Blume Capital Management Inc increased Goldman Sachs (GS) stake by 24.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Blume Capital Management Inc acquired 2,920 shares as Goldman Sachs (GS)’s stock declined 22.89%. The Blume Capital Management Inc holds 14,840 shares with $3.33M value, up from 11,920 last quarter. Goldman Sachs now has $59.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96M shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 15/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Goldman, Blackstone Are Friends Now; 27/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.3% In Mar 24 Wk; 08/03/2018 – CAIXABANK CABK.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.8 EUROS FROM 4.36 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – Gulf News: Goldman said financing Mubadala $8b Petrobras unit bid; 18/04/2018 – Saudi’s Riyadh airport privatisation plans on hold

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 4.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 1,286 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 6.12%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 28,319 shares with $10.01M value, down from 29,605 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $56.54B valuation. The stock decreased 4.01% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 3.07 million shares traded or 129.11% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation

Among 6 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 21. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by Wood. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of GS in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 30 by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report.

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 19,905 shares to 51,735 valued at $3.73M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,167 shares and now owns 70,471 shares. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,208 were accumulated by Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Narwhal Cap Mngmt accumulated 21,526 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 217,251 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.26% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 990,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.74% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 3.88 million shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc reported 31,174 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 14,984 shares. Moreover, Lumbard Kellner Lc has 2.28% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 19,446 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Tennessee-based Green Square Llc has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Valmark Advisers invested in 0% or 890 shares. Harris Assocs Lp invested 0.49% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity. Shares for $1.95M were sold by SOLOMON DAVID M on Wednesday, July 18.

Among 10 analysts covering Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Biogen had 12 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, October 1 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, July 23. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Tuesday, August 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $394 target. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Robert W. Baird downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Tuesday, July 10 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, July 25. UBS maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, July 26. UBS has “Buy” rating and $395 target.

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 29,446 shares to 94,249 valued at $7.54 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Pra Health Sciences Inc stake by 3,793 shares and now owns 29,755 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $6.73 EPS, up 27.95% or $1.47 from last year’s $5.26 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.36B for 10.42 P/E if the $6.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.40 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 193,780 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.54% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 364,769 shares. Nbt Bankshares N A Ny holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,163 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 517 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bremer Tru Association has 4,161 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 122,418 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. North American Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 710 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.38% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 180,753 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 5,371 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Community Finance Ser Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 154,727 were reported by Saratoga Rech & Investment. Samlyn Llc holds 184,251 shares. Twin Management Inc stated it has 29,410 shares. Randolph invested 1.11% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $350,000 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $350,000 was sold by Ehlers Michael D.