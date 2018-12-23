Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Signature Bank/New York Ny (SBNY) by 17.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 4,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,397 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.49 billion, up from 25,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Signature Bank/New York Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.28. About 1.33 million shares traded or 165.50% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 16.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.78% the S&P500.

Financial Advisory Service Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc bought 820 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,973 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48M, up from 3,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED

Among 25 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Signature Bank had 88 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on Friday, October 20 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, July 20. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Wednesday, September 2 to “Buy”. On Thursday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of SBNY in report on Friday, October 21 to “Market Perform” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) rating on Tuesday, December 12. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $158.0 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, April 19. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 20.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $67736.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Healthcare Corp (NYSEMKT:NHC) by 374 shares to 650 shares, valued at $48.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lands’ End Inc (NASDAQ:LE) by 1,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (Prn).

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Signature Bank to Participate in the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference 2018 – Business Wire” on November 27, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Signature Bank Unveils Proprietary Digital Payments Platform, Signetâ„¢ – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “What Caused Huge Outflows in Regional Bank ETFs in November – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “trueDigital Holdings, LLC Launches Revolutionary Real-Time Payments Platform in Partnership with Signature Bank – Business Wire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, May 30. Canaccord Genuity maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, January 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial on Friday, February 2 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, February 12. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, August 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 8 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Tuesday, December 12. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 29. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $43300 target.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. Shares for $602,733 were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E.

