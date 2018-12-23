Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 307.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 14,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,763 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29M, up from 4,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91 million shares traded or 177.59% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE

Family Firm Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Firm Inc bought 852 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10 million, up from 2,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Firm Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64 million shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carroll Fincl Incorporated reported 22,325 shares. Driehaus Management Llc owns 2,747 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt invested in 11,910 shares. 60,938 are owned by Verition Fund Lc. Hollencrest Capital reported 3,334 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Security State Bank Of So Dak holds 4,408 shares. North Carolina-based Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ims Mngmt reported 2,371 shares. Sequent Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,675 shares. 5,453 were accumulated by Brookstone Mgmt. Rodgers Brothers reported 42,550 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Natixis LP owns 333,009 shares. Loudon Investment Lc has 2,863 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Bank of America upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, August 24 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Tuesday, January 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, October 18 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by BNP Paribas given on Monday, August 7. On Wednesday, December 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 7 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, December 21.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo News” on September 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Hits A Home Run In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Transocean a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands – Motley Fool” published on December 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Buy Only The Best Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Dividend Growth Takes Flight – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, ATUS, BA and APHA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big deal announcements for Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing: Dividend And Buyback Flying Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airbus prepares to fend off Boeing 797 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, October 23. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 6 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy”. Tigress Financial maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 2 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 28 by Argus Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, October 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 8 by Jefferies. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $175 target in Thursday, September 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Citizens Fincl Bank Tru holds 0.77% or 18,581 shares in its portfolio. Security National Trust Commerce reported 5,832 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,184 shares. Optimum Inv has 0.95% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,790 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 1,866 were reported by Atlas Browninc. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York invested 0.79% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Llc accumulated 224,217 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated invested in 4,718 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,936 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd reported 8,721 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 1.03% or 145,790 shares. Dodge & Cox accumulated 1,174 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Hartford stated it has 0.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).