Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 5.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 65,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.49M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 10.09M shares traded or 61.03% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 51.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 06/03/2018 – Invesco’s Kristina Hooper Says Tariffs Beget More Tariffs (Video); 23/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s Waldner Says Markets Are Stuck in a Trading Range (Video); 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Net Asset Value(s); 30/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Invest Series UK Growth Buys Into Pets at; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Correction : Statement re Inside Information; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: A 3% YIELD WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPORTANT; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 9,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,996 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.95M, down from 25,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 50 investors sold IVZ shares while 153 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 308.00 million shares or 1.69% more from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Guggenheim Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 233,514 shares. Highland Mgmt Lc has 0.25% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Portland Invest Counsel Inc holds 1.01% or 43,100 shares. 11,146 were accumulated by Bremer Trust National Association. Nuwave Invest Lc holds 1,686 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 16,419 were reported by Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Management. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 627 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 877,401 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 74,829 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.19% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 33,020 shares. 1.48M are owned by Glenmede Trust Co Na. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 40,373 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Capital Intl Sarl has 0.28% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

More recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco slumps after Wells Fargo cuts on weaker trends – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. Also Etftrends.com published the news titled: “Invesco Adds to Smart Beta Bond Lineup – ETF Trends” on December 11, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Invesco’s 6.1% Dividend Yield Sustainable? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 17 analysts covering Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Invesco had 100 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Monday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21. Jefferies maintained Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Thursday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 9. The stock of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, January 3 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,290 shares to 830 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,075 shares, and cut its stake in Cision Ltd Shs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bowen Hanes And Company Incorporated holds 1.49% or 91,267 shares. Tru Investment Advsrs reported 3,330 shares. Winfield Associates Incorporated has 2,880 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 18,946 shares. 32,179 were reported by Chatham Capital. Twin Capital Management reported 1.03% stake. Steinberg Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.4% or 7,616 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ckw Fincl Grp stated it has 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 34,414 were accumulated by Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Com. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1.05% or 30,357 shares. Bainco Intl Investors reported 26,494 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Savant Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,277 shares. Cullen Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prns Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 EPS, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56B for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $433.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 6,908 shares to 195,911 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 10,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. RAMOS JENETTE E sold 1,640 shares worth $602,733.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s Wishlist: 106 Deliveries For Christmas – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How Boeing Is Propping Up the Dow – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Boeing Stock Popped 6% This Morning – The Motley Fool” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Boeing and GM Stock Dropped 5% Today, and Polaris Is Down 10% – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing and Airbus Report Solid Order Activity Ahead of the December Rush – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 30 report. The rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 24. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy” on Friday, February 2. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 6 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, April 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Monday, October 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, December 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 25 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, February 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.