Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceut Inc Com (ENTA) by 69.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 68,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.61 million, down from 98,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceut Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About 721,211 shares traded or 157.30% up from the average. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has risen 56.90% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA)

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 67.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 7,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,384 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96 million, up from 11,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.34. About 1.92M shares traded or 146.88% up from the average. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 36.54% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 19/04/2018 – POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP RECREATIONAL OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M CASH; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and Preclinical Research; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold ENTA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 16.15 million shares or 10.28% more from 14.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Granahan Invest Ma invested in 0.48% or 103,320 shares. Matarin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 210,208 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 604,006 shares. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Ltd has invested 0.32% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Numerixs Inv Tech Inc stated it has 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Gotham Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.04% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Mackay Shields Limited Company stated it has 6,500 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 0.01% or 21,223 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Com holds 34,454 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. 1,857 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Aperio Ltd Co has 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 7,294 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). 39,684 were accumulated by Alps Advisors.

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gilead In PBC: The Clinical Pursuit For Dominance – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Week Ahead In Biotech: ASH 2018, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials And Earnings (Nov. 25-Dec. 1) – Benzinga” published on November 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lipotoxicity And Liver Diseases-NASH And PBC: Is Enanta A Player Or Spectator? – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2018. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Nov 29, 2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on September 30, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $5.79 million activity. $4.38 million worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) was sold by Luly Jay R..

Among 9 analysts covering Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc had 29 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities upgraded the stock to “Mkt Outperform” rating in Friday, October 23 report. The stock of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Zacks. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, August 8 by TheStreet. As per Thursday, February 8, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 23. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The company was initiated on Thursday, June 7 by Oppenheimer. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 9 report. The rating was upgraded by JMP Securities on Tuesday, July 11 to “Market Outperform”.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Com (NYSE:CBPX) by 63,800 shares to 93,500 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 110.26% or $0.86 from last year’s $0.78 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $31.85M for 10.05 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,498 shares to 160,878 shares, valued at $33.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 14,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,732 shares, and cut its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PII shares while 122 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 49.30 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 16,855 shares stake. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.03% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 53,879 shares. Fjarde Ap has 20,729 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,510 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.02% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Assetmark holds 166 shares. South State accumulated 0.03% or 2,668 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,964 shares or 0.03% of the stock. City Hldg holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 8,945 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Lp invested in 2,606 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 0.03% or 57,351 shares. Howe And Rusling accumulated 2,776 shares. Intrust State Bank Na invested in 4,157 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Polaris Industries had 114 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 20, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, May 31. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 6. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, July 21 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) on Tuesday, March 29 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, June 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PII in report on Friday, July 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by FBR Capital. UBS maintained Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) on Friday, December 18 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Polaris Industries Drives a Quarterly Beat – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Polaris Inc. Plunged 17% Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Polaris Industries to acquire WSI Industries – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Is the Market Rewarding Harley-Davidson and Punishing Polaris? – The Motley Fool” published on May 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. Plunged 14% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2018.