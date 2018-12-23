New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $244,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $812.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 515,058 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 0.92% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 1,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,093 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.64 million, down from 8,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64 million shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. 1,640 shares were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E, worth $602,733 on Friday, November 9.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing delivers first 737s from new China plant – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boeing (BA) Announces Signed Commitment with flyadeal for Up to 50 737 MAX Jets in Deal Valued Up to $5.9B – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Dividend And Buyback Flying Higher – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Stock Is Ready to Take Off Again After Crash Landing – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, June 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 4 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 2 by Standpoint Research. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, August 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 EPS, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56B for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $319.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 9,693 shares to 50,192 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd I (FMB) by 9,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stewart Patten Co Llc reported 2,100 shares stake. Boston Advsrs Llc stated it has 7,501 shares. Grimes And holds 29,414 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,737 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1% or 34,414 shares in its portfolio. 678 are owned by Newman Dignan And Sheerar. Pennsylvania-based Hirtle Callaghan Lc has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Narwhal Mgmt holds 18,550 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 295 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.73% or 66,447 shares in its portfolio. Interactive Fincl Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 300 shares. Scholtz & owns 1.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,830 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 33.93 million shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,581 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Fin Prtn Incorporated reported 12,422 shares stake.

Among 10 analysts covering Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Boingo Wireless had 26 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, November 4. Northland Capital maintained Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) on Wednesday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) on Monday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, February 28 report. Craig Hallum maintained Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) rating on Wednesday, February 28. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $30.0 target. The stock of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 20 by Jefferies. DA Davidson maintained Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) on Monday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, July 11 by BTIG Research. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 4 report.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $7.22 million activity. On Monday, August 20 Callahan Dawn sold $942,748 worth of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 29,953 shares. Hovenier Peter had sold 15,000 shares worth $498,050 on Tuesday, September 4.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Carbon Black (CBLK) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.7% in Session – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Boingo Wireless Shares Fell 20% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Boingo Wireless, Inc. Stock Soared 40% Higher Today – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Break Free From Data Overages: Freedom Mobile Introduces Unprecedented 100 GB Big Binge Bonus – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Boingo Wireless to Offer $175 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 350.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Boingo Wireless, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 800.00% negative EPS growth.